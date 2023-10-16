Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Colorado On Highway 85: What Is The US Government Preparing For?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2152 Subscribers
Shop now
645 views
Published 19 hours ago

Wall Street Apes

Colorado On Highway 85 Just 2 Days Ago… What Is The US Government Preparing For?


“What is going on? What is going on? This is in Colorado. This is on highway 85. What the heck is going on, man? I have driven this highway every day for the last two years. I have never seen this.


What the heck? Holy smokes kids, it's still going! It's still going! Wow! Oh, just got to... Oh my gosh, man. That's crazy.”


@WallStreetApes


Keywords
coloradomilitary equipmentmovement on trains

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket