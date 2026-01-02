Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 2, 2026 - The 2026 RECKONING: The America We Once Knew is Now OVER

- Brighteon's AI Developments and New Applications (0:00)

- Creating a Song in the Style of Peter Gabriel (1:10)

- AI's Role in Enhancing Human Life and Economic Disruptions (3:12)

- The Great Divergence Song and Music Video (4:38)

- AI Mimicry and Its Ethical Implications (12:22)

- Silver Market and China's Impact (12:42)

- Economic and Political Predictions for 2026 (31:18)

- The American Tax Revolt Begins (57:40)

- Alternative Solutions to Government Taxation (1:19:02)

- Preparing for Economic Collapse and Currency Reset (1:24:39)

- Mike Adams' Introduction and 2026 Outlook (1:27:45)

- Dave DeCamp's Assessment of 2026 Conflicts (1:29:13)

- Trump's Campaign Promises vs. Reality (1:30:21)

- Impact of Trump's Loyalty to Netanyahu on Midterms (1:32:23)

- Trump's Relationship with Al Qaeda Leaders (1:36:23)

- Trump's Threats to Strike Iran Again (1:38:01)

- Geopolitical Implications of Iran's Missile Capabilities (1:52:28)

- The Role of Antiwar.com in Promoting Peace (1:52:51)

- The Political Left and Right on War (1:54:53)

- The Economic Cost of War (2:01:31)

- The Future of Warfare and US-China Relations (2:11:14)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/