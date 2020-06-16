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Sometimes It Takes a Mountain - Heritage Singers
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9 views • June 16, 2020
I faced a mountain
That I never faced before
That's why I'm calling on You Lord
I know it's been awhile
Lord please hear my prayer
I need you like I never have before
Sometimes it takes a mountain
Sometimes a troubled sea
Sometimes it takes a desert
To get a hold of me
Your Love is so much stronger
Then whatever troubles me
Sometimes it takes a mountain
To trust you and believe
Forgive me Jesus
I thought I could control
Whatever life would throw my way
But this I will admit
Has brought me to my knees
I need you Lord and I'm not ashamed to say
That I never faced before
That's why I'm calling on You Lord
I know it's been awhile
Lord please hear my prayer
I need you like I never have before
Sometimes it takes a mountain
Sometimes a troubled sea
Sometimes it takes a desert
To get a hold of me
Your Love is so much stronger
Then whatever troubles me
Sometimes it takes a mountain
To trust you and believe
Forgive me Jesus
I thought I could control
Whatever life would throw my way
But this I will admit
Has brought me to my knees
I need you Lord and I'm not ashamed to say
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