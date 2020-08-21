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« Je préfère mourir dans un pays libre que vivre dans une dictature sans covid » - Maître Brusa
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11 views • August 21, 2020
Maître Carlo Alberto Brusa sur RMC 18/08/2020 "nous sommes victimes d'un choix politique"
18 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1NKujU07wc
yan kalash : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PN7TtA8u-XoKU4M1joCCA
18 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1NKujU07wc
yan kalash : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PN7TtA8u-XoKU4M1joCCA
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