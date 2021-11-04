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Judge Andrew Napolitano Returns to The Alex Jones Show and Kicks Ass!
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20 views • November 04, 2021
Judge Andrew Napolitano of https://www.judgenap.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the Dems shifting farther left is the reason they are losing their appeal with the American people.
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The Alex Jones Show
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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