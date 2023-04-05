Elected from Prison: Matthew Lyon

Convicted of violating the unconstitutional Sedition Act of 1798, Congressman Lyon was seen by his constituents as a martyr for free speech - and a hero. And he won his reelection bid - while in jail - by a landslide.
Path to Liberty: April 5, 2023
