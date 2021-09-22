Supreme Court Ruling 'Vaccinated are NOT Human' - People Worldwide scream out TRUTH about VACCINE

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The Supreme Court has ruled that in fact the Vaccinated no longer have any rights as a human after having taken the Jab.
- New Dictators emerging in the Northern Territory of Australia.
- Vaccine injuries on a daily basis
- Aussies rebel against Vaccine Mandate
- CNN called out for being Fake News
Mirrored - wil paranormal