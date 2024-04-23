I Allow Light and Love to Guide my Healing Process Biofield Clearing Release Receive Tapping Tuning

This is the extended version of the free video "I Allow Light and Love to Guide my Healing Process." In this video I column over the statement "I Allow Light and Love to Guide my Healing Process" to remove blockages and stuck energies regarding this statement. Listening can help you along your healing journey.

See https://www.brighteon.com/b743e862-7caa-45bb-b547-1b5ab9e2a7a9for an example of what the extended version will look like.

Tap, Breathe, Yawn, Stretch, and Envision Healing.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

Backgrounds are free from https://www.pexels.com/ and/or from paid subscription to https://www.canva.com/.