Cooking Sap for Maple Syrup
Log Cabin Homestead
Published 18 hours ago

This is how we make maple syrup at the Log Cabin Homestead. We don't make it for sale, we simply make enough for ourselves each year and some to give away as gifts.

This video is from 2015, but not much has changed we continue to boil sap exactly the same over and open fire year after year.


https://www.vrbo.com/338940

https://logcabinhomestead.com/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064706347381

