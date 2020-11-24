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Vaccin à ARN vs Traitements - Silvano Trotta
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23 views • November 24, 2020
23 novembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Vaccin-ARN-:c
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Tout le monde parle du futur vaccin, l'Europe passe commande avec notre argent, mais personne ne sait ce que c'est ! Et d'ailleurs pourquoi un vaccin, alors que des médecins ont 100% de résultat dans le traitement du Covid ?
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://www.radioradio.it/2020/11/regole-ministero-sbagliate-covid-pazienteterapia-intensiva-denuncia-dondini-coronavirus
https://www.lanuovabq.it/it/clorochina-salvavita-ecco-gli-studi-negazionista-chi-tace#.
https://c19study.com
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-vaccine-claim-unsubstantiated-peer-review-journals-who/
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Tout le monde parle du futur vaccin, l'Europe passe commande avec notre argent, mais personne ne sait ce que c'est ! Et d'ailleurs pourquoi un vaccin, alors que des médecins ont 100% de résultat dans le traitement du Covid ?
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://www.radioradio.it/2020/11/regole-ministero-sbagliate-covid-pazienteterapia-intensiva-denuncia-dondini-coronavirus
https://www.lanuovabq.it/it/clorochina-salvavita-ecco-gli-studi-negazionista-chi-tace#.
https://c19study.com
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-vaccine-claim-unsubstantiated-peer-review-journals-who/
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