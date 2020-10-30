Tucker Carlson October 30, 2020

Clearly all the smart kids went into finance. America’s web sites and TV stations got the rest. Unfortunately, we’ve got to live with the consequences.



The lying Deep State Media keeps covering, not only for the Bidens, but for the entire corrupt government. Why? Because the media is PART of the corrupt government. We don’t have an independent media in the U.S. We have a Soviet-style State Media.



Operation Mockingbird wasn’t a conspiracy theory by wacked out people wearing tin-foil hats. There are CIA documents in the public domain that prove it.



Frank Wisner was the contact with the major media heads to bring them in line with the National Security State effort to wage a Cold War with the Soviets to keep the military-industrial-complex in business after WW II.



War is good business, but the State Media is needed to persuade the public that war is necessary and that there was a mustachioed commie under every bed. Now it’s a War on Terror, which is ridiculous because anyone not in line with U.S. government policy can be deemed a “terrorist” and become a target of U.S. aggression.