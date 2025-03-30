© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Night strike by the Geran-2 kamikaze drone on the temporary deployment point of the 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Basy, Sumy Oblast.
Russian Armed Forces fighters are advancing in a number of areas in the Sumy region and are thus preparing a springboard for a breakthrough, says the commander of the (Chechen) Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov.