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FACES OF THE 100K: WHY ARE NHS STAFF PROTESTING?
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40 views • January 28, 2022
Vox pop with interviews of the NHS staff who are facing unlawful dismissal from their jobs because they will not bow to coercion. They are supported by family, friends, non-NHS health care workers, and even NHS staff who have made the choice to take it themselves but are firmly against the mandates for their colleague
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