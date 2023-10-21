The Secret 1335 Day Prophecy of Daniel 12

We are being presented with a new challenge today. But first, here is the progression of logic that has been presented on this channel so far: (1) IF we are indeed correct about March 11, 2020 (the “plan” and taking away of “daily life”) being the EXACT starting point for counting the 1290 Days of Daniel 12:11 UNTIL the abomination of desolation “set up”… (2) AND THEREFORE September 22, 2023 is the “set up” of the abomination of desolation in the land of Shinar (Daniel 12:11 and Zechariah 5:11)… THEN that means that we add 1,335 Days to March 11, 2020 and arrive to November 6, 2023 according to Daniel 12:12… THEREFORE, something significant *should* take place to fulfill the words of Daniel 12:12 ASSUMING that all of the dates set forth are 100% correct so far. Could it be that from October 23 to November 6 (exactly two weeks), there will be the “two week period of fallout” that many official government sources have been warning about? *Lets talk about it.* Remember, there are two eclipses during this month of October, and the timing of them being 14 days apart from each other allows them to be classified as a "Super Cycle." We talked about this during the very beginning of our very last Live together, so make sure to check that out here: https://www.youtube.com/live/rEL6hzK2r6Q?si=752N7YXP2Gv7avwI



For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below: 📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/



🔥 Join Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy



📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets



📓 Download our Deliverance Manual: https://drive.proton.me/urls/MVB1JYY910#w2nm5msyjo71

🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🌙 Upcoming Holy Feast Days: https://overcomebabylon.com/5859



🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6



☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

