The Secret 1335 Day Prophecy of Daniel 12

We are being presented with a new challenge today. But first, here is the progression of logic that has been presented on this channel so far: (1) IF we are indeed correct about March 11, 2020 (the “plan” and taking away of “daily life”) being the EXACT starting point for counting the 1290 Days of Daniel 12:11 UNTIL the abomination of desolation “set up”… (2) AND THEREFORE September 22, 2023 is the “set up” of the abomination of desolation in the land of Shinar (Daniel 12:11 and Zechariah 5:11)… THEN that means that we add 1,335 Days to March 11, 2020 and arrive to November 6, 2023 according to Daniel 12:12… THEREFORE, something significant *should* take place to fulfill the words of Daniel 12:12 ASSUMING that all of the dates set forth are 100% correct so far. Could it be that from October 23 to November 6 (exactly two weeks), there will be the “two week period of fallout” that many official government sources have been warning about? *Lets talk about it.* Remember, there are two eclipses during this month of October, and the timing of them being 14 days apart from each other allows them to be classified as a "Super Cycle." We talked about this during the very beginning of our very last Live together, so make sure to check that out here: https://www.youtube.com/live/rEL6hzK2r6Q?si=752N7YXP2Gv7avwI
For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below: 📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/
🔥 Join Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy
📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets
📓 Download our Deliverance Manual: https://drive.proton.me/urls/MVB1JYY910#w2nm5msyjo71
🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram
🌙 Upcoming Holy Feast Days: https://overcomebabylon.com/5859
🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6
☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.