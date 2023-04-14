The Devil Is Already Judged And Defeated Stripped Of Authority | God's Children Are Taking Over!

Today many are thinking it is the rise of evil. That evil is about to take over. Many actually preach this like it is good news.. This is wrong. Evil is being exposed and crushed.
Today I am going to prove to you that it is the LAST DAYS for the devil. And God's Children are manifesting setting creation free and inheriting (possessing) the earth.
