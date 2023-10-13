Dr.SHIVA™ - A Real Change Agent Doesn't Compromise With Evil



Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

Oct 13, 2023

Fake fighters will watch us and mimic our rhetoric, but their "solutions" always involve outsourcing your power back to them. That's not a MOVEMENT. My job is a catalyst is to teach YOU how to fight and organize, and then YOU go out and do it. That's real "power to the people. -Dr.SHIVA Shiva4President.com TruthFreedomHealth.com Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/warrior-scientist...