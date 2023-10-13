Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA™ - A Real Change Agent Doesn't Compromise With Evil
channel image
What is happening
9087 Subscribers
Shop now
48 views
Published 14 hours ago

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
 Oct 13, 2023
Fake fighters will watch us and mimic our rhetoric, but their "solutions" always involve outsourcing your power back to them. That's not a MOVEMENT. My job is a catalyst is to teach YOU how to fight and organize, and then YOU go out and do it. That's real "power to the people. -Dr.SHIVA Shiva4President.com TruthFreedomHealth.com Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/warrior-scientist...
Keywords
healthtrumpfreedomtruthmovementrfk jrreal changedr shiva ayyaduraidr shivamit phd

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket