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The Perfect Triangle #84 - 18 February 22- Guests: Basil Valentine + Michael Ivey
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280 views • February 19, 2022
Basil Valentine (https://21stcenturywire.com/sundaywire/) + Michael Ivey (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Rbtrop3rRlZl/) return return to discuss the latest on the murderous scamdemic and the Spiritual War all decent people fight against the satanic globalist parasites.
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