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"Inwood Drive" Teaser
Mark Archer
Mark Archer
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23 views • February 18, 2022
On Friday, September 13, 2019, the nation awoke to the horrifying discovery of over 2,000 medically-preserved fetal remains found in the garage of one of the nation’s most prolific abortionists, Ulrich “George” Klopfer. Weeks later, another 165 baby remains were discovered in the trunk of his dilapidated car.

As a shocked nation cried out for answers to why a man like George Klopfer got away with hiding the bodies of over 2,000 of his victims for nearly twenty years, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill stepped in to reclaim the babies and bring them home to Indiana for proper burial. Still, more questions than answers remained as investigators continued their probe into George Klopfer - one of America’s most prolific abortionists.

“Inwood Drive” includes the only personal interview ever recorded with George Klopfer, who sat down with producers Mark and Amber Archer just months before his death, revealing his true motivations for many of his actions. Protected for decades by the abortion industry, including Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“Inwood Drive” shows the brutal truth about the abortion battle in America, over decades. This captivating film is narrated in large part by George Klopfer himself.
Keywords
abortionpro-lifemark archeramber archerinwood driveulrich george klopfer
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