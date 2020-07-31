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'It's Time to Revisit _The Truman Show
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30 views • July 31, 2020
The Truman Show explores the nature of false reality, manipulated emotions, surveillance and behavioral conditioning.
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Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia
Truthstream Can Be Found Here:
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Backup Vimeo: Vimeo.com/truthstreamm…
https://reclaimthenet.org/
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