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Rivaliser avec la puissance américaine comporte des risques et déchaîne le New-York Times - Christian Combaz
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1 view • August 22, 2020
20 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzPRPLMSEV8
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
On a sans doute sous-estimé le rôle d'un certain adjoint à la Mairie de Paris au sein du groupe LVMH, lequel, à force de tout racheter, agace visiblement l'Etat profond américain.
Lien vers la vidéo d'hier https://www.facebook.com/christian.combaz.7/videos/630555827859503
Egalement : https://www.brighteon.com/f935d181-02e6-4e9c-9c31-202ae9d6625b
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
On a sans doute sous-estimé le rôle d'un certain adjoint à la Mairie de Paris au sein du groupe LVMH, lequel, à force de tout racheter, agace visiblement l'Etat profond américain.
Lien vers la vidéo d'hier https://www.facebook.com/christian.combaz.7/videos/630555827859503
Egalement : https://www.brighteon.com/f935d181-02e6-4e9c-9c31-202ae9d6625b
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