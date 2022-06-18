Monkeypox: Was COVID Just A Test Run? (Dr. David Martin Interview)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Man In America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxQraVvDsXA
Streamed live on May 25, 2022 LIVE AT 10:30AM ET: Just as COVID starts to die out, a brand new public health threat emerges: Monkeypox! But luckily, Bill Gates and the W.H.O. already have it all planned out! Join me for a live interview with Dr. David Martin to discuss the latest global health scare, and what to expect next.