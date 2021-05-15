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Smart Cities and Smart Dust Infertility
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133 views • May 15, 2021
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aplanetruth8
https://rumble.com/vh1tzb-magnetic-va...
today's homework: Magneto-genetics. Could this be what's causing magnets to stick to people's injected arms? Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour. You'll own nothing and be happy!" Hmmmm.....
For your viewing pleasure. The thing they discuss at West Point lectures: 👇🏻
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MHR0K45...
https://www.noldus.com/applications/m...
Researchers in the United States have developed a new method for controlling the brain circuits associated with complex animal behaviours, using genetic engineering to create a magnetised protein that activates specific groups of nerve cells from a distance. 👇🏻
https://amp.theguardian.com/.../magne......
https://www.sciencedirect.com/.../pii...
https://www.extremetech.com/.../15012......
aplanetruth8
https://rumble.com/vh1tzb-magnetic-va...
today's homework: Magneto-genetics. Could this be what's causing magnets to stick to people's injected arms? Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour. You'll own nothing and be happy!" Hmmmm.....
For your viewing pleasure. The thing they discuss at West Point lectures: 👇🏻
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MHR0K45...
https://www.noldus.com/applications/m...
Researchers in the United States have developed a new method for controlling the brain circuits associated with complex animal behaviours, using genetic engineering to create a magnetised protein that activates specific groups of nerve cells from a distance. 👇🏻
https://amp.theguardian.com/.../magne......
https://www.sciencedirect.com/.../pii...
https://www.extremetech.com/.../15012......
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