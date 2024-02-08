Blacks Fight for Freedom at the Shoe Store - Black History Month's Blacks Making History

Black History Month’s Blacks Making History. Blacks made history while at the mall shopping for shoes. These blacks were caught on video fighting for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Their heroic actions are a reminder to everyone that blacts can start a fight for equality at anytime and anywhere. During this fight for freedom the blacts made a strong statement on the inequalities that all blacts face everyday. These blacts have displayed another example of how blacts can overcome oppression by fighting and screaming. #blacksmakinghistory #blackhistorymonth #blackhistory #blacklivesmatter #shoe #shoestore #shoestorefight #fakehatecrime #blackbridge #bridgetonowhere #ditch #bridgecollapse #blackgirlmagic #blackpower #blacklove #bhm #black #blackwomen #melanin #blm #blackisbeautiful #blackculture #love #explorepage #blackpride #blackownedbusiness #africa #blackhistoryfacts #blackgirlsrock #history #blackpeople #buyblack #blackowned #blackandproud #art #blackmen #blackbusiness #blackunity #Fourblack #blct