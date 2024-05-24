Create New Account
Netanyahu Openly Discusses His Treachery
The Kokoda Kid
Published Yesterday

Just as Sleepy Joe bragged during a video interview, about his corrupt dealings (blackmail is a more apt description) regarding the removal of Ukraine’s newly appointed prosecutor-general, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Barisma, a company that Sleepy Joe's son, Hunter, was serving on as a board member, Netanyahu is seen (and heard) spilling the beans in this clip from 2001, regarding the removal of Palestinians from their territories in a swift and ruthless manner. Just how much planning of the October 7th attack was Israel involved in?

Video Source:

Islam Channel

Closing Theme Music:

'Arabic Heat' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

NOTE: There is no connection between Islam Channel or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


corruptiongenocidecorruptnetanyahupalestinianszionistsethnic cleansingoctober 7israeli aggression

