BBC Journalist ADMITS To Covid19 Death Manipulation

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If you were daft enough to take a covid 19 test and then tested 'positive' for the 'virus' in April, but then, 4 months later got knocked over by a bus in August and died, did you know that your death would then be classed as a death from covid 19, even though your cause of death was being knocked over by a bus?
Source : https://www.facebook.com/MrCharlieCheswick/videos/158091882718259/
Charlie Cheswick