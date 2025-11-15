Radish Planting, Haru’s Vet Visit, Japanese Shears Review & Pineapple Winter Move!

Planted radishes for a hopeful pre-winter harvest (fingers crossed for sprouts!)

Haru-chan’s vet visit – our brave girl had an abscess removed and is recovering like a champ!

FIRST PRODUCT REVIEW! Tested premium Japanese garden shears (made in Japan, available on Amazon USA) – perfect for pruning, harvesting, and daily garden tasks. Full review + pros/cons inside!

Moved 9 homegrown pineapples to the warm upstairs grow room for winter protection

Harvested fresh peanuts – next week: brining & roasting tutorial!

Whether you’re into Japanese gardening, urban homesteading, expat life in Japan, or just love pet updates and real garden reviews, this weekly vlog has it all.





Featured Japanese Garden Shears on Amazon USA:

7.9" Pruning Shears — ideal for thicker branches and fruit trees: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D3G9MMSL

• 7.9" Harvesting Shears — versatile for fruit and vegetable harvesting: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FKR1KPTM





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll