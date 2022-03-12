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CDC Lies Completely Exposed: Deadly Shots, Masks, and Quarantine Extremely Dangerous
High Hopes
High Hopes
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3688 views • March 12, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
COVID-19 has exposed the complete corruption and divisiveness of our government and its lying affiliates like the CDC. Using masks and vaccines to control the masses has become the standard. Dr. Jane Ruby joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose how the Biden Regime has forced the military to take the bioweapon, and how Rochelle Walensky spews lies, Dr. Jane also addresses the weaponization of the CDC and goes in depth on natural immunity and its hyper effectiveness against the plandemic, and the importance of refusing the death jabs.

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx50h1-cdc-lies-completely-exposed-deadly-shots-masks-and-quarantine-extremely-dan.html
Keywords
current eventsdeceptioncdcmilitaryadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injurycontrolquarantinebioweaponvaccine deathsmasksjabshotinoculationinjectionvaxxplandemicnatural immunitystew petersrochelle walenskydr jane rubydr rubydr jane
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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