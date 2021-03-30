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Did you even READ it? | Sean Spicer
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180 views • March 30, 2021
GEORGIA: "There's no way they actually read the bills before they threw around all of their faux-outrage..." - Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith dissect what's actually written in the new Georgia election laws. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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