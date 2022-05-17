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YOU STATE OF ENERGETIC CHARGE ARE CREATING YOUR BIASES
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26 views • May 17, 2022
I believe that we can't fully experience everything we came here to experience in this lifetime if we're doing it from states of energetic charge. Wouldn't you agree? (Press play to hear me riff more on this.) I'm interested in hearing your perspective; share it with me down below!
To hear more great short clips like this, check out this video on how our biases make us human: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehxzaGnXVRM - don’t forget to hit the subscribe button while you’re there!
And if you prefer, you can also view this type of content over on my Rumble channel, where more free content just like this is shared! https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
To hear more great short clips like this, check out this video on how our biases make us human: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehxzaGnXVRM - don’t forget to hit the subscribe button while you’re there!
And if you prefer, you can also view this type of content over on my Rumble channel, where more free content just like this is shared! https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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