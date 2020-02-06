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Drag Queen Story time!! Oh-Boy!!
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40 views • February 06, 2020
By providing spaces in which kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions, Drag Queen Story Time allows children to imagine the world in which people can present as they wish. Where dress up is real.
Newham celebrates LGBT History Month with a series of Drag Queen Story Times for under 5s and their parents and carers. Come and listen to fabulous stories, beautifully told.
Newham celebrates LGBT History Month with a series of Drag Queen Story Times for under 5s and their parents and carers. Come and listen to fabulous stories, beautifully told.
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