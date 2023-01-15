Create New Account
Dr. Yeadon Calls Out Satanic Cult Behind Deadly COVID "Vax" Push – Alex Jones Dec 21, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the video of PhD Michael Yeadon calling out the satanic cult behind the deadly COVID poison death shot push.


InfoWars:  https://www.infowars.com/

InfoWars Store:  https://www.infowarsstore.com/


Video source: https://banned.video/watch?id=63a38c743120b402ae247ff0

