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WHO WAS ON THAT PLANE? FANG FANG Emergency Broadcast System (EMS)
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172 views • March 25, 2022
WHO WAS ON THAT PLANE? FANG FANG My Fellow Americans,
We will be initiating the Emergency Broadcast System (EMS) during this time in an effort to provide a direct message (avoiding the fake news) to all citizens. Organizations and/or people that wish to do us harm during this time will be met with swift fury – certain laws have been pre-lifted to provide our great military the necessary authority to handle and conduct these operations (at home and abroad).
https://twitter.com/CHOOHCFAMILY
https://thepostmillennial.com/man-accused-of-rioting-throwing-molotov-cocktails-at-police-officers-to-plead-guilty?utm_campaign=64470
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xe-pq8ocmPA&;t=1884s
https://www.aquariusthewaterbearer.com/
https://www.yaacovapelbaum.com/2020/11/01/hunter-bidens-finger-lakes-tattoo/#comment-28633 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSkFygPCTwE https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=p.o.d+testify+full+album https://gab.com/patriotpoppy
https://thelibertyledger.blog/?msclkid=fe881038aadb11ecb1ac0d1ca6571633 https://trutharchives.com/news/ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OhiNzsRZ34AM/ https://thedcpatriot.com/ https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/hold-federal-agency-broadcasts-americas-message-had-chronic-security https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/disney-walkout-flop-more-employees-protest-florida-education-rights-bill-california
https://t.me/WeAreTheNewsChillChat https://www.aquariusthewaterbearer.com/
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_FEMA04.htm?msclkid=6ca1b12fab1211ec868eea8fdf176b6c
https://realrawnews.com/2022/03/military-arrests-loretta-lynch/
https://t.me/VPJFKJR/938
https://twitter.com/CHOOHCFAMILY/status/1505124377540669440
https://justthenews.com/ https://rumble.com/user/VincentFuscoQ
https://twitter.com/FBJones17 https://realrawnews.com/
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1505124377540669440.html
https://thedcpatriot.com/ivermectin-approved-as-over-the-counter-medication-for-covid-19-by-new-hampshire-house-moves-to-senate-next/ https://c-vine.com/ https://andrewi.substack.com/p/top-health-official-we-misled-parents?r=cesz&;s=r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://anonup.com/thread/8437986 https://anonup.com/@Cowboyw2b https://anonup.com/@VincentKennedy
https://twitter.com/EzraACohen
https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror
https://twitter.com/CarolynJeanneBK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2BYFMAaQP4
https://twitter.com/Cowboyw2b2
https://twitter.com/AndrewZebrunIII
https://gab.com/Bluewater100
https://twitter.com/HSRetoucherQ
https://t.me/Q5DSpaCe
https://wego.social/HSRetoucher
https://gab.com/HSRetoucher/posts/107344299105834053
https://www.justice.gov/sco-durham
https://t.me/QNewsOfficialTV
https://t.me/Q5DSpaCe
https://andrewi.substack.com/ My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected] Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYMbGDInM9-Ck1KOVI8DfSg
https://rumble.com/vtx4yo-real-america-dan-ball-w-project-veritas-james-okeefe-covid-corruption-expos.html
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We will be initiating the Emergency Broadcast System (EMS) during this time in an effort to provide a direct message (avoiding the fake news) to all citizens. Organizations and/or people that wish to do us harm during this time will be met with swift fury – certain laws have been pre-lifted to provide our great military the necessary authority to handle and conduct these operations (at home and abroad).
https://twitter.com/CHOOHCFAMILY
https://thepostmillennial.com/man-accused-of-rioting-throwing-molotov-cocktails-at-police-officers-to-plead-guilty?utm_campaign=64470
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xe-pq8ocmPA&;t=1884s
https://www.aquariusthewaterbearer.com/
https://www.yaacovapelbaum.com/2020/11/01/hunter-bidens-finger-lakes-tattoo/#comment-28633 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSkFygPCTwE https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=p.o.d+testify+full+album https://gab.com/patriotpoppy
https://thelibertyledger.blog/?msclkid=fe881038aadb11ecb1ac0d1ca6571633 https://trutharchives.com/news/ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OhiNzsRZ34AM/ https://thedcpatriot.com/ https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/hold-federal-agency-broadcasts-americas-message-had-chronic-security https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/disney-walkout-flop-more-employees-protest-florida-education-rights-bill-california
https://t.me/WeAreTheNewsChillChat https://www.aquariusthewaterbearer.com/
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_FEMA04.htm?msclkid=6ca1b12fab1211ec868eea8fdf176b6c
https://realrawnews.com/2022/03/military-arrests-loretta-lynch/
https://t.me/VPJFKJR/938
https://twitter.com/CHOOHCFAMILY/status/1505124377540669440
https://justthenews.com/ https://rumble.com/user/VincentFuscoQ
https://twitter.com/FBJones17 https://realrawnews.com/
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1505124377540669440.html
https://thedcpatriot.com/ivermectin-approved-as-over-the-counter-medication-for-covid-19-by-new-hampshire-house-moves-to-senate-next/ https://c-vine.com/ https://andrewi.substack.com/p/top-health-official-we-misled-parents?r=cesz&;s=r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web https://anonup.com/thread/8437986 https://anonup.com/@Cowboyw2b https://anonup.com/@VincentKennedy
https://twitter.com/EzraACohen
https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror
https://twitter.com/CarolynJeanneBK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2BYFMAaQP4
https://twitter.com/Cowboyw2b2
https://twitter.com/AndrewZebrunIII
https://gab.com/Bluewater100
https://twitter.com/HSRetoucherQ
https://t.me/Q5DSpaCe
https://wego.social/HSRetoucher
https://gab.com/HSRetoucher/posts/107344299105834053
https://www.justice.gov/sco-durham
https://t.me/QNewsOfficialTV
https://t.me/Q5DSpaCe
https://andrewi.substack.com/ My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected] Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYMbGDInM9-Ck1KOVI8DfSg
https://rumble.com/vtx4yo-real-america-dan-ball-w-project-veritas-james-okeefe-covid-corruption-expos.html
J. Crow's® LLC
The Original Lugol's Iodine. Trusted Since 1829.
#1 Seller Worldwide. Low Heavy Metal Verified.
USA Sourced. Accept No Substitutes.
J.CROW'S® Lugol's Solution of Iodine
Buy directly from the manufacturer and save! We have the best prices on the internet! Please call or email with inquiries about bulk wholesale pricing. https://www.jcrowsllc.com?aff=658 Buy me a coffee, thanks. https://www.buymeacoffee.com/andyz7V
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