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General Michael Flynn Issues Emergency Warning Of Nuclear War & Coming Domestic False Flag: FULL INTERVIEW
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541 views • January 30, 2022
In this powerful interview General Michael Flynn warns that big talk coming out of Washington could lead to a nuclear war and the possibility of a domestic false flag attack as we saw on Jan 6th. Share this interview and Support us with one time or reoccurring donation here: https://www.infowarsstore.com/support-infowars/sponsorships to keep us in the fight
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