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Mind-Blowing New Footage Shows Thousands of Illegals Flooding into US During Daylight
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511 views • September 19, 2021
Mind-Blowing New Footage Shows Thousands of Illegals Flooding into US During Daylight
FAA grounds Fox News drones near where thousands of migrants are sheltering under a bridge
https://nypost.com/2021/09/17/faa-grounds-fox-news-drones-in-texas-near-sheltering-migrants/
Watch the ReAwakening Documentary Series At:
https://reawakeningseries.com/
FAA grounds Fox News drones near where thousands of migrants are sheltering under a bridge
https://nypost.com/2021/09/17/faa-grounds-fox-news-drones-in-texas-near-sheltering-migrants/
Watch the ReAwakening Documentary Series At:
https://reawakeningseries.com/
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