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Revolving Door: The Regulatory Agencies Are Captured—Just Follow the Money
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64 views • April 27, 2022
Revolving Door: The Regulatory Agencies Are Captured—Just Follow the Money
Dr. Ryan Cole: "The NIH holds the patent to the spike protein and the sequence, and they license that to Moderna. Every billion that the Moderna coffers get, so does the NIH."
Dr. Ryan Cole: "The NIH holds the patent to the spike protein and the sequence, and they license that to Moderna. Every billion that the Moderna coffers get, so does the NIH."
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