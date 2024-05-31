A Ukrainian Boat wandered into Bobrmorf's Beaver territory in the Kherson region

A Ukrainian boat wandered into Beaver territory in the Kherson region.
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has been discharged from the hospital.
It is expected that his recovery process will still be lengthy, due to the severity and extent of the gunshot wounds that he sustained in the assassination attempt against him several weeks ago.
