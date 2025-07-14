Fasting and Prayer Helps Us Recognize and Eliminate Our Overindulgences - Shane Idleman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“We are a culture addicted to our ‘Christian crack,’” says Shane Idleman, the lead pastor of Westside Christian Fellowship. As the author of I Almost Quit: My Journey of Leading Through the Landmines of Ministry, Shane has been through the highs and lows of Christian ministry. He discusses the positive impact that prayer and fasting have had on his life and advocates for the routine use of fasting in our Christian walk to seek a closer relationship with the Lord. Shane also talks about the relationship between a healthy lifestyle and how it honors the Lord, as well as how we tend to, as Christians, still cling to worldly and comfortable addictions - whether it’s caffeine, fried food, or a bad habit. “Fasting doesn’t kill you,” he says. “Overconsumption does.”
TAKEAWAYS
Fasting allows Christians to focus on CHRIST rather than their desires
Caffeine overstimulates the central nervous system
The more you’re filled with the Holy Spirit, the easier it will be to push discouragement out of your life
We can’t be disobedient in stewarding our health and expect physical miracles at the same time
