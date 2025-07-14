BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fasting and Prayer Helps Us Recognize and Eliminate Our Overindulgences - Shane Idleman
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
409 followers
Follow
4 views • 1 day ago


“We are a culture addicted to our ‘Christian crack,’” says Shane Idleman, the lead pastor of Westside Christian Fellowship. As the author of I Almost Quit: My Journey of Leading Through the Landmines of Ministry, Shane has been through the highs and lows of Christian ministry. He discusses the positive impact that prayer and fasting have had on his life and advocates for the routine use of fasting in our Christian walk to seek a closer relationship with the Lord. Shane also talks about the relationship between a healthy lifestyle and how it honors the Lord, as well as how we tend to, as Christians, still cling to worldly and comfortable addictions - whether it’s caffeine, fried food, or a bad habit. “Fasting doesn’t kill you,” he says. “Overconsumption does.”



TAKEAWAYS


Fasting allows Christians to focus on CHRIST rather than their desires


Caffeine overstimulates the central nervous system


The more you’re filled with the Holy Spirit, the easier it will be to push discouragement out of your life


We can’t be disobedient in stewarding our health and expect physical miracles at the same time



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

Relationship video: https://bit.ly/42Sr4Ib

40 Days to Reset Your Life book: https://amzn.to/4nw8duE

Mother’s Day Message: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YM4qFb-MdKA


🔗 CONNECT WITH SHANE IDLEMAN

Website: https://westsidechristianfellowship.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/confusedchurch

Instagram: https://bit.ly/4jPcuXR

X: https://x.com/IdlemanShane

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shaneidleman5067


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
christianprayeremotionalfastinglordministryhealthy lifestylerelationshipmentalphysicalpurposefellowshiptina griffinshane idleman
