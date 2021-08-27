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U.S. marines Killed in Afghanistan - Teachers/Students Mandated Vaxx - Fauci Indicted [27.08.2021]
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141 views • August 27, 2021
A compilation of videos beginning with the bombing attacks at the Afghanistan airport which the Fake Biden knew was coming and did nothing to help stranded Americans.
Australian Supermarkets Empty and Bare
Teachers and Students mandated for the Death Jab.
Fauci indicted.
wil paranormal
46258 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/McSGzJuAHrwV/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vlr8fk-u.s.marines-killed-in-afghanistan-teachers-students-mandated-for-vax-fauci-.html
Australian Supermarkets Empty and Bare
Teachers and Students mandated for the Death Jab.
Fauci indicted.
wil paranormal
46258 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/McSGzJuAHrwV/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vlr8fk-u.s.marines-killed-in-afghanistan-teachers-students-mandated-for-vax-fauci-.html
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