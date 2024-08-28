"Ukraine Deploys F-16 Fighter Jets to Counter Massive Russian Missile Strikes, Zelenskyy Confirms"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine's military has successfully deployed U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to defend against one of the largest Russian missile and drone strikes of the war. The operation, which marked the first use of F-16s in combat by Ukraine, targeted and shot down multiple incoming Russian missiles. This development underscores Ukraine's growing air defense capabilities and the significant role of Western military aid in the ongoing conflict.
link--- https://bit.ly/4cEO6Ut https://bit.ly/4cEO6Ut https://bit.ly/4cEO6Ut