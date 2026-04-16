







He looks so much older (just like me) in the last 6 years, and so skinny (it's the vegan BS), but a great talk about how no one gives a shit about anyone else, only themselves. That part is 100% spot on!





I have a love for HUMANITY in general even though I can't stand most Humans.





And I've been yelling at everyone who give a shit about POLITICS for at least 2-3 years. The problem is that he doesn't seem to understand about CO which is very strange.





He also doesn't seem to know about all of the weapons the evils have including the mind control and emotion control ones. Why doesn't he know this?





I don't know, maybe he's not CO and he just doesn't understand how gays and transgenders go against Nature. I bring it up because he defended them a while ago which led me to believe he's CO.





Why are they stealing my "low IQ" term I say all of the time??? SMH





Passio contradicted himself. He said the bible was just an allegory which I agree with although I still think the evils wrote it, and then he says that jesus fought the money changers.





No one who is religious believes in FREEDOM. If you are religious, show me where religion teaches you to be FREE???





He shouldn't are if people say he's black pilled, they are just new age cults talking to him.





When he went off on people being MORONS, I was fine with that until he started attacking the parents.





Sure I'm sure they were also morons, but I've never ONCE attacked low IQ Humanity's parents.





The zombies will NEVER follow Natural Law because all they care about is THEMSELVES. That should be clear by now, and I'm talking both in and OUT of the fake awake community.





Original link - https://odysee.com/@woeih:e/Mark-Passio-Interviewed-By-Axel-Dahi-2026-04-16:f





Please take some polls and pass it around to help me analyze the Truth - https://ourfreesociety.com/polls





While I don't do this work for the money and I work FOR FREE FULL TIME and have been since the war started in March 2020 because it's the RIGHT THING TO DO, I do pay for everything out of my poor pocket and I am in debt. I realized every time I upload a video I now have to pay out of my small balance. SMH.





If you have learned something from the video or my comments, or you have used one of my solutions, can you please tip me 1 USD on Odysee using their new system - https://help.odysee.tv/category-monetization/ using the Support button near the likes area. Or on BC or on my support page - https://ourfreesociety.com/support/ That would be much appreciated. I'm not asking for tons of money. Thanks





If you can't, it's your Duty, as is everyone's, to help me or another Warrior to fight the evils. It's now 2025, and it's already been HELL ON EARTH!

https://odysee.com/@OurFreeSociety:2/We-can-fight-them-TOGETHER:a

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