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Smearing Columbus: No Holidays for White Men
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20 views • February 17, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains that replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day implies that whites should never have come to America. But the whole word wants to immigrate because white people built a great country. Would the newcomers who tell us how awful we are want to stay if we had left the place in the Stone Age? The new holiday is an insult not just to Columbus but to all white Americans.
First posted to YouTube on October 12, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on October 12, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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