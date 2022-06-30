Dr. Judy Mikovits | Has mRNA Technology Been In Flu Vaccines Since 2015? (Before Trump Was Elected)

Read - The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History - https://www.amazon.com/Great-Influenza-Deadliest-Pandemic-History/dp/0143036491

Download Doctor Judy Mikovits’ Research - https://timetofreeamerica.com/mikovits

Step 1 - Stop watching the mainstream media

Step 2 - Stop wearing a mask

Step 3 - Never get another vaccine

Step 4 - www.PlagueTheBook.com & www.TheRealDrJudy.com

URGENT!!! Read the Patents That Prove the COVID-19 / Great Reset Plan: https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-great-reset-explained/

Watch the Original Apr 21, 2018 Full Interview Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQd_5as_cMY&t=0s

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda