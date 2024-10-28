10/27/2024

1 Peter 2: 7-10 God’s Chosen People

Intro: God chose a people to declare Himself to the world and through that people a Savior for the world and through His church the gospel for the world! What if Satan had destroyed the seed of the woman referred to in Genesis 3:15? But God provided an escape by the flood and by the grace given to Israel leading to the grace of Jesus Christ! Satan has been trying to eliminate Jews and part of that is the war against the womb. Satan hates the womb. The womb is where God’s gift of human life begins. Abortion is plain and simple murder. Whether it’s by a pill or by a doctor? What’s the difference? It’s not about woman’s health….it’s about life! God chooses life every time! Thank God Satan did not abort Israel….because we can ALL now trust in the finished work of Jesus Christ and truly become God’s chosen people!