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USA government a Republic, Corona Virus caused by 5G, Oprah raided, 10 Days of darkness & more!
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436 views • June 21, 2020
Dear viewer,
This video was deleted by Youtube because it contains the truth. I have so much valuable and exciting news to share with the collective starting with the government no longer a USA corporation. I am giving an update on the Coronavirus situation so people stop panicking and also giving you natural remedies to protect yourself. Celebrities who have Covid-19 are guilty of consuming tainted adrenochrome supplies. Find out about the 10 Days of Darkness. The 10 Days of Darkness is still going to happen but the timeline has changed.
I have included some links of products to help protect you and your family from this Corona/5G situation.
C60 Olive Oil
https://heavenlynaturalproducts.com/?rfsn=4027890.3864dd —> 10% Discount use code "Nyla"
Shilajit
https://mountaindrop.eu/product/mountaindrop/?ref=59 —> 10% Discount use code "Nyla-10"
How to make Saukerkraut
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUwC7bTjLkQ
If you feel guided to support the channel, visit https://www.nylanguyen.com
This video was deleted by Youtube because it contains the truth. I have so much valuable and exciting news to share with the collective starting with the government no longer a USA corporation. I am giving an update on the Coronavirus situation so people stop panicking and also giving you natural remedies to protect yourself. Celebrities who have Covid-19 are guilty of consuming tainted adrenochrome supplies. Find out about the 10 Days of Darkness. The 10 Days of Darkness is still going to happen but the timeline has changed.
I have included some links of products to help protect you and your family from this Corona/5G situation.
C60 Olive Oil
https://heavenlynaturalproducts.com/?rfsn=4027890.3864dd —> 10% Discount use code "Nyla"
Shilajit
https://mountaindrop.eu/product/mountaindrop/?ref=59 —> 10% Discount use code "Nyla-10"
How to make Saukerkraut
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUwC7bTjLkQ
If you feel guided to support the channel, visit https://www.nylanguyen.com
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