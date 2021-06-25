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COLE BEASLEY NAMED THE HIGHWIRE HERO
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182 views • June 25, 2021
Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Cole Beasley laid the gauntlet this week, when challenged the NFL’s discrimation of players choosing not to get the experimental Covid vaccine.
#HighwireHero #ColeBeasley #BuffaloBills #NFL #Football #VaccineCoercion #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW221
POSTED: June 25, 2021
#HighwireHero #ColeBeasley #BuffaloBills #NFL #Football #VaccineCoercion #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW221
POSTED: June 25, 2021
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