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A Deliberate Israeli Attack On the USS Liberty - With 34 Dead, 174 Injured
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101 views • November 20, 2019
Israel claimed it was a "mistake", but there's no way in hell this was a mistake. It has since been proven they are stinkin' liars and the attack was indeed deliberate. Zionists wanted to prove [they] are the boss.Their disgusting behavior has been mounting up over the decades (WW2 + 911 ) It's ready to blow up in their faces. Know thy enemy.
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