THE GREAT NOTICING: Israel’s Secrets Exposed as the World Wakes Up

The conversation explores the complexities of unwavering support for Israel in American politics, the influence of Christian Zionism, and the shifting public perception towards Israel. It discusses the awakening of awareness among the populace regarding manipulated narratives and the deep state's role in American governance. The need for new leadership and political alternatives is emphasized as the current political landscape faces a crisis of legitimacy.

-There are many people out there that just still say, I stand with Israel no matter what.

-The theology has been distorted, especially in evangelical churches.

-The public perception of Israel is shifting, especially among younger people.

-People are becoming aware of the atrocities committed by Israel.

-There's a great noticing happening regarding manipulated narratives.

-The deep state is a real force affecting American politics.

-Many politicians are compromised and part of the deep state.

-There's a need for organized power to effect change.

-The current political parties are becoming increasingly unpopular.

-We need extraordinary individuals to lead a new movement.

Mirrored - Conversations Among The Ruins

