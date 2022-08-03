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WHITEHAT ALLIANCE INTELLIGENCE REPORT! 8/03/2022. LOTS OF NEW INTEL.
QUALIFIED OBSERVERS
QUALIFIED OBSERVERS
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293 views • August 03, 2022

WHITEHAT ALLIANCE INTELLIGENCE REPORT! 8/03/2022. LOTS OF NEW INTEL. The UK is fully under White Hat Military control, the plan took 16 yrs to complete. The UK majesty dynasty has been closed since there gold was confiscated in a 2017 special Military Operation. The current UK government under military guidance has reached a deal with Russian and US whitehat military to wind down the Ukraine War. The new UK government under military control is now complying with bringing down the UN and Nato by fully restructuring the regimes. The Chinese Dragon families who caused alot of the world chaos, are now cooperating with whitehats to make sure the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Vatican, and US deepstate come to an end. China says Pelosi going to Taiwan is crossing a red line, and she can be shot down if accompanied with US fighter jets. Russia supports China in saying Pelosi’s visit is a sign of aggression. Russia maintains there opinion that the PRC are the rightful Chinese government, not the CCP. A federal judge blocked the Biden administration for the foreseeable future from enforcing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate globally. Devolution is the counter to the NWO. We’re reciving comms all over the board, Trump talking about 9/11, Xi, threatening Biden about Taiwan. The deepstate is desperately trying to create wars to cover up there corruption. Is General Flynn friend or Foe.

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