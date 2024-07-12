Joe Biden says Kamala Harris 'qualified' to take over as president if needed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
US President Joe Biden insists he will not end his re-election bid because he believes he is best placed to beat Donald Trump in November. But at a high-stakes press conference at the Nato summit in Washington he told reporters his vice-president, Kamala Harris, was qualified to take over the top job if necessary. US President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Vice-President Harris as 'Trump' at the event. Earlier, he misnamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as 'President Putin' while speaking to reporters about Nato’s support for Ukraine.
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news
updates.