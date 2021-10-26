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General Flynn Fireside Chat 7 | Are We On the Verge of Hyper-Inflation? (Jack & Elon Thinks So)
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200 views • October 26, 2021
General Flynn Fireside Chat 7 - Are We On the Verge of Hyper-Inflation? (Jack Dorsey & Elon Musk Think So)
Protect your hard-earned wealth from inflation today by scheduling your free consultation with Andrew Sorchini’s team at Beverly Hills Precious Metals: www.BH-PM.com | 866-346-5325
Learn the Truth About Dr. Fauci and Read His Emails:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/fauci/#scroll-content
How Much Does Dr. Fauci Earn Per Year?
https://www.yahoo.com/now/dr-anthony-fauci-makes-more-140000538.html
DEFINITION - What Was the Nazi Party?
Nazism, officially National Socialism, is the ideology and practices associated with Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany.
DEFINITION - What Is Eugenics?
Eugenics is the study of how to arrange reproduction within a human population to increase the occurrence of heritable characteristics regarded as desirable. Developed largely by Sir Francis Galton as a method of improving the human race, eugenics was increasingly discredited as unscientific and racially biased during the 20th century, especially after the adoption of its doctrines by the Nazis in order to justify their treatment of Jews, disabled people, and other minority groups.
Supply Shortage Just In Time for the Holidays
Why is half of the Los Angeles harbor is owned by the Chinese communist party
L.A. Cargo Terminal Operator Makes Massive Chinese Communist Deal; Union Leader Says ‘Foreign-Owned Shipping Companies’ Are Blocking Supply Chain - https://nationalfile.com/l-a-cargo-terminal-operator-makes-massive-chinese-communist-deal-union-leader-says-foreign-owned-shipping-companies-are-blocking-supply-chain/
A record number of cargo ships are stuck outside LA. What’s happening? https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/22/cargo-ships-traffic-jam-los-angeles-california
Why Did Doctor Fauci Conduct Horrific Experiments On Dogs?
Why Did Doctor Fauci Conduct Horrific Experiments On Dogs? - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/arrestfauci-trends-twitter-doctor-faces-criticism-controversial-virus-research-testing-dogs?cmpid=fb_fnc&;fbclid=IwAR3WLr2AJkA7C0JV055IKkYesYU0SbbZAlipLkxL8nVk764Rd1trRRAxu9s
Why Did Doctor Fauci Fund Tests Involving Injecting and Force-Feeding Puppies with Experimental Drugs Before Killing and Dissecting Them? - https://www.dailywire.com/news/social-media-erupts-in-calls-to-arrestfauci-as-doctor-accused-of-lying-funding-cruel-puppy-testing?utm_source=facebook&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=benshapiro&fbclid=IwAR0bHQW-urcoqu_jrHe_Zda3WdFAm2IdI25Cym6ym6JDYk7zA04qxP06YBE
Why Is Hyper-Inflation Now a Topic of Real Conversation?
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR
https://timetofreeamerica.com/gold/
Hyperinflation Is Going to Change Everything. It’s Happening. https://twitter.com/jack/status/1451733913961783299?s=20
“I don’t know about long-term, but short-term we are seeing strong inflationary pressure” - Elon Musk (The World’s Wealthiest Man worth $202.1 billion) https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1452794178811965450?s=20
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.” - Haggai 2:8
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” - Revelation 3:18
FUN FACT: Nixon Ends Convertibility of U.S. Dollars to Gold and Announces Wage/Price Controls - https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
FACTS:
What Is Your Actual Telegram Account?
@RealGenFlynn
Call to Action:
Organize your finances
Expand your thinking
Take massive action
Protect your hard-earned wealth from inflation today by scheduling your free consultation with Andrew Sorchini’s team at Beverly Hills Precious Metals: www.BH-PM.com | 866-346-5325
Learn the Truth About Dr. Fauci and Read His Emails:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/fauci/#scroll-content
How Much Does Dr. Fauci Earn Per Year?
https://www.yahoo.com/now/dr-anthony-fauci-makes-more-140000538.html
DEFINITION - What Was the Nazi Party?
Nazism, officially National Socialism, is the ideology and practices associated with Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany.
DEFINITION - What Is Eugenics?
Eugenics is the study of how to arrange reproduction within a human population to increase the occurrence of heritable characteristics regarded as desirable. Developed largely by Sir Francis Galton as a method of improving the human race, eugenics was increasingly discredited as unscientific and racially biased during the 20th century, especially after the adoption of its doctrines by the Nazis in order to justify their treatment of Jews, disabled people, and other minority groups.
Supply Shortage Just In Time for the Holidays
Why is half of the Los Angeles harbor is owned by the Chinese communist party
L.A. Cargo Terminal Operator Makes Massive Chinese Communist Deal; Union Leader Says ‘Foreign-Owned Shipping Companies’ Are Blocking Supply Chain - https://nationalfile.com/l-a-cargo-terminal-operator-makes-massive-chinese-communist-deal-union-leader-says-foreign-owned-shipping-companies-are-blocking-supply-chain/
A record number of cargo ships are stuck outside LA. What’s happening? https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/22/cargo-ships-traffic-jam-los-angeles-california
Why Did Doctor Fauci Conduct Horrific Experiments On Dogs?
Why Did Doctor Fauci Conduct Horrific Experiments On Dogs? - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/arrestfauci-trends-twitter-doctor-faces-criticism-controversial-virus-research-testing-dogs?cmpid=fb_fnc&;fbclid=IwAR3WLr2AJkA7C0JV055IKkYesYU0SbbZAlipLkxL8nVk764Rd1trRRAxu9s
Why Did Doctor Fauci Fund Tests Involving Injecting and Force-Feeding Puppies with Experimental Drugs Before Killing and Dissecting Them? - https://www.dailywire.com/news/social-media-erupts-in-calls-to-arrestfauci-as-doctor-accused-of-lying-funding-cruel-puppy-testing?utm_source=facebook&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=benshapiro&fbclid=IwAR0bHQW-urcoqu_jrHe_Zda3WdFAm2IdI25Cym6ym6JDYk7zA04qxP06YBE
Why Is Hyper-Inflation Now a Topic of Real Conversation?
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR
https://timetofreeamerica.com/gold/
Hyperinflation Is Going to Change Everything. It’s Happening. https://twitter.com/jack/status/1451733913961783299?s=20
“I don’t know about long-term, but short-term we are seeing strong inflationary pressure” - Elon Musk (The World’s Wealthiest Man worth $202.1 billion) https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1452794178811965450?s=20
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.” - Haggai 2:8
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” - Revelation 3:18
FUN FACT: Nixon Ends Convertibility of U.S. Dollars to Gold and Announces Wage/Price Controls - https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
FACTS:
What Is Your Actual Telegram Account?
@RealGenFlynn
Call to Action:
Organize your finances
Expand your thinking
Take massive action
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